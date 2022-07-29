PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Janie! Janie is a beautiful, sweet 4-month-old female tiger and white kitten. She and her siblings are very friendly and looking for their fur-ever homes. Please come visit them today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

And it’s Christmas in July! For the rest of this month, adoption fees for any kittens born last year (so unfortunately Janie wouldn’t qualify) will be reduced to $50.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by Paws.

