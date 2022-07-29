Asphalt project begins Tuesday in Urbana

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, A&B Asphalt Corporation and its subcontractors are scheduled to start work on the City of Urbana’s 2022 Asphalt Program. All work is weather permitting. Parking restrictions will be posted within work areas, and vehicles parked in violation will be towed. In addition, flaggers will be used to maintain traffic.

Under this program, the following streets are scheduled to be resurfaced: Tanglewood Drive; Nova Drive from Camelot Drive to Eastview Drive; Eastview Drive from Scioto Street (State Route 29) to Seville Drive; Seville Drive from New Haven Drive to Parkway Boulevard; Long Bay Drive from Seville Drive to Parkway Boulevard; Parview Court; and Lippencott Lane.

Project work is scheduled to start with milling of the existing pavement on streets that are slated for resurfacing. After milling, pavement repairs will be made to the existing pavement. Once the milling process and pavement repair work is complete, a subcontractor is scheduled to chip seal all of the streets that are planned for resurfacing. Chip sealing is installed as an interlayer to reduce future cracking and moisture penetration between the existing asphalt and the new pavement surface and is intended only as a temporary driving surface. Once the chip sealing is completed, the final surface course will be installed with the adjustment of manholes and water valves and pavement striping where required to follow.

This work is under contract for $712,911.36 and includes paving projects at Melvin Miller Park. For the projects at Melvin Miller Park, the City of Urbana has secured $49,666 in grant funding through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ NatureWorks Program to pave and resurface a parking lot and driveways and to improve the existing pickleball courts.

After Labor Day, American Pavements, Inc. is under contract to complete crack sealing of multiple city streets at a cost of $47,543.38. In August, in cooperation with Salem Township and with grant funding through the Ohio Public Works Commission, Dellinger Road between North Main Street and Clark Road/East Lawn Avenue is scheduled to be resurfaced at a cost of $132,029.50 with the city’s share being $15,010.89. Lastly, before the end of the 2022 paving season, an ODOT Urban Resurfacing Project will be undertaken on South Main Street between Pearce Place and Market Street and on North Main Street between Court Street and Washington Avenue/Gwynne Street. For that project, the city is required to provide 20% of the project cost with the low bid for that project being $925,870.94.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_urbanalogo.jpg

Submitted story

Info from city of Urbana

Info from city of Urbana