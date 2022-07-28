CareFlight serves mutliple roles at Dayton Air Show

VANDALIA — CareFlight medical helicopters are a familiar sight to those who attend the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

Most air show patrons make the blue, black, and white helicopters a must-see stop as they tour static aircraft displays. The Dauphin helicopters are especially a favorite with children, partly because they are considered “cool” but mostly because the CareFlight nurses, and pilots are anxious to to show off their beautiful “bird” and explain what they do and some of the capabilities of their helicopter, whose primary mission is to get critical care patients to the area’s only Level 1 Trauma Care at nearly 200 miles per hour.

Those who are looking at the static display helicopter may also notice a second “bird” sitting a short distance away, on the active ramp.

That helicopter is standing by, ready to take off on a moment’s notice to proved medical attending in case of an emergency.

“CareFlight will serve several facets at the show this weekend. CareFlight is proud to be the sole medical provider for the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. We will have a helicopter on static display and people are welcome to come by and visit. We can answer any questions they have about our services,” Brian Bates, outreach manager for CareFlight, Premier Health CareFlight Program said.

“We will also have a couple of MICU Units (Mobile Intensive Care Units) … the ground version of CareFlight … on site as well, assisting with First Aid.

“While at the show, CareFlight nurses will be on hand to provide everything from trauma care to putting on a Band-Aide for minor cuts and scrapes.

“We will be on hand and working side-by-side with the local EMTs.”

As many people know, CareFlight experienced a “hard landing” at a crash scene earlier this week. While the incident caused the loss of one helicopter, flight crews and nurses, like the true professionals they are, will be standing by to provide needed medical services at this year’s show.

A CareFlight helicopter makes a landing at a recent event in Miami County https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_MJU_1676.jpg A CareFlight helicopter makes a landing at a recent event in Miami County Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today