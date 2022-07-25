Pony Wagon Days golf scramble Saturday

ST. PARIS – There will be a Pony Wagon Days golf scramble on Saturday, July 30 at 8 a.m. at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris. The golf course is still accepting foursomes and you can register by calling 937-663-4707 to reserve your spot. For the scramble, registration is $65 per person, which includes a cart, fees and lunch. There will be a 50/50 cash drawing at lunch, door prizes and giveaways for golfers. The golf scramble is the kickoff for the 40th Annual Pony Wagon Days Parade Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. To be in the parade, register at ponywagondays.com and bring your registration form the day of the parade. The event is in need of volunteers; contact the parade committee through the email address [email protected]

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

