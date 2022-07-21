Piatt Castle to host event on July 31

WEST LIBERTY – Enjoy a summer day at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in Logan County for a relaxing, yet stimulating time exploring nature through walks, demonstrations, workshops, performances, and exhibits.

A free public event, The Art and Science of Nature, will be offered on the grounds at the Mac-A-Cheek Castle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. The site is located at 10051, Township Road 47, West Liberty.

The building itself is a testament to the nature surrounding it. Built as a home for Abram and Eleanor Piatt from 1864-1871, the structure is made of limestone quarried on the family’s farm. Various woods composing interior gothic panels and parquet floors were processed in the Piatt family sawmill using lumber from trees on the property. Fresco-secco ceiling designs painted by Oliver Frey in 1881 reflect both flowers and grains that research has proven were part of the late 19th century landscape.

Piatt family members and others in the past and the present have derived inspiration from the woods, fields, stream, and lawns surrounding Mac-A-Cheek Castle. Their work has been expressed through paintings, poetry, and photography, some of which will be shared at this event. Participating guest artists include Keara Henry on stencil art, Grace Matchett and Robin Schuricht portraying 19th century painters, and Suzanne Dennis, a dancer and choreographer in a session called, Trees in Motion.

Presentations by naturalists include a discussion on white tail deer with Sarah Schott, ODNR educator and several presentations by Piatt Castle staff: a walking tree talk, a presentation on trees to towers describing the use of woodwork in the building, a limestone chiseling demonstration, and a discussion on entomology. Activity starting times and lengths will be posted on the website, www.piattcastle.org and a handout will be available at the welcome tent.

This event is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) not for profit organization that produces educational experiences at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek. Support for this free event was made possible by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, Event Sponsor – Heximer Investment Management, 2022 Seasonal Sponsor – Dr. Ronald A. Stewart, and contributions from Piatt Castle Co. Inc., MFH visitor memberships and donations.

Facilitated, self-guided tours of Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek will be offered for regular admission fees on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website for rates, summer and fall hours, and information on memberships and other 2022 events.

