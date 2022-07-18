Then and Now: Brown Building in Urbana

The Brown Building is at 121 S. Main St., Urbana. Then photo of Brown Building is ca. 1929. In 1929 two businesses were in the building: R.C. Gardner Funeral Director and Loverde Brothers Fruit Store.

Next door to the south was the Quality Meat Market No. 2 store. Quality Meat Market No. 1 store was at 241 N. Main St. (corner of N. Main and Church Streets). To the north at 119 S. Main St. was a taxi service and a sporting goods store.

Now, the Brown Building is occupied by Tompkins & Ellis, attorneys and Slatestone Title Company.

___

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Brown Building is shown in this circa 1929 photo. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_thumbnail_Then-Brown-Building-2.ed_..jpg The Brown Building is shown in this circa 1929 photo. Submitted photo The Brown Building as it appears today. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_thumbnail_Brown-Bldg.-Now.jpg The Brown Building as it appears today. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from CCHS

Info from CCHS