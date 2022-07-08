PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Duke! Duke is an adorable, loving 3-month-old black & white male kitten who likes to play and nap and nap and play! Duke gets along with all the other kittens and will do well in just about any home. Come visit him today in the Scratching Post room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Duke is an adorable, loving 3-month-old black & white male kitten. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

