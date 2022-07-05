July 4 ends with a bang

Crowds gathered at Urbana’s Grimes Field for the traditional July 4 celebration. The Rotary Chicken BBQ kicked off the day on Monday, followed by the Champaign County Arts Council Concert, before the annual fireworks display delighted families who had waited patiently in their spots all day to have the best view.

Crowds gathered at Urbana’s Grimes Field for the traditional July 4 celebration. The Rotary Chicken BBQ kicked off the day on Monday, followed by the Champaign County Arts Council Concert, before the annual fireworks display delighted families who had waited patiently in their spots all day to have the best view. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_20220704-Fireworks-0002.jpg Crowds gathered at Urbana’s Grimes Field for the traditional July 4 celebration. The Rotary Chicken BBQ kicked off the day on Monday, followed by the Champaign County Arts Council Concert, before the annual fireworks display delighted families who had waited patiently in their spots all day to have the best view. Andrew Grimm Photography