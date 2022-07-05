Posted on by

July 4 ends with a bang


Crowds gathered at Urbana’s Grimes Field for the traditional July 4 celebration. The Rotary Chicken BBQ kicked off the day on Monday, followed by the Champaign County Arts Council Concert, before the annual fireworks display delighted families who had waited patiently in their spots all day to have the best view.

Andrew Grimm Photography

