Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Metro & Fields Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday, June 23 for the rebranding of Real Living Darby Creek.
Real Living Darby Creek is now Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Metro & Fields, a premier real estate brokerage. The real estate office is still located at 5 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg and has the same friendly faces. You can learn more about Berkshire Hathaway Home Services by visiting bhhsmetrofields.com.
Pictured left to right: Mark Jeffers from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Corporate, agents Nikki Hartley, April Smiley, Lisa Yates, Dusty Hurst, Stacey Hess and Jesse Cooper.
