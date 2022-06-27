Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Metro & Fields Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday, June 23 for the rebranding of Real Living Darby Creek.

Real Living Darby Creek is now Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Metro & Fields, a premier real estate brokerage. The real estate office is still located at 5 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg and has the same friendly faces. You can learn more about Berkshire Hathaway Home Services by visiting bhhsmetrofields.com.

Pictured left to right: Mark Jeffers from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Corporate, agents Nikki Hartley, April Smiley, Lisa Yates, Dusty Hurst, Stacey Hess and Jesse Cooper. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_Berkshire-Hathaway-RC.jpg Pictured left to right: Mark Jeffers from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Corporate, agents Nikki Hartley, April Smiley, Lisa Yates, Dusty Hurst, Stacey Hess and Jesse Cooper. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Chamber

