Saturday a big day in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY – Many events are planned in the village on Saturday.

The Lions Club pancake breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. at the Lions Park concession stand.

In the downtown area, several activities will occur from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. East Columbus Street will be closed for a car show and dash plaques will be given to all cars, motorcycles and quarter midget entries registered before Saturday. Awards will be presented at 5 p.m.

There will be a 21-team fast-pitch softball tournament at Lions Park all day.

Street vendors (lots of crafts), multiple food trucks and live music provided by Nova (performing 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). J.R. Hunter and Crossfire perform from 4-8 p.m. The shops will have extended hours as well.

West Liberty Splash Pad kids shirts and the West Liberty Mural shirts will be for sale as well on the lawn of the Town Hall.

The Lions Club Fish Fry will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the main shelter house and the fireworks will be held at dusk.

The Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Info from West Liberty Mayor Jill McKelvey

