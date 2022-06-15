Memory Kits available at Mechanicsburg library

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library recently purchased 13 Memory Kits thanks to a generous grant from the Champaign County Memorial Foundation. These kits are able to be checked out and used for reminiscence therapy by people with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The themed kits include a DVD and photo activity cards. According to MEternally, “connections can be made between those with dementia and those who love and care for them through pictures of things that they love and identify with. One picture in a video or a card can open a conversation and create a connection between people and the past.”

The kit themes include the four seasons, dogs and cats, farm, the great outdoors, patriotic, handyman and homemaker, and the 1950s and 1960s.

Please call the library at 937-834-2004 if you have any questions or would like to request a kit.

Memory Kits are able to be checked out and used for reminiscence therapy by people with dementia or Alzheimer's.

Info from Mechanicsburg Public Library

