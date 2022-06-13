WL-S GRADUATION

West Liberty-Salem hosted their commencement ceremony on May 29, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Listed below are the graduates and their rank:

CLASS OFFICERS

Jocelynn Kennaw, President

Holden Shafer, Co-Vice President

Hallie Smith, Co-Vice President

Brandon LaRoche, Secretary

Hayden Miller, Treasurer

TOP TEN STUDENTS IN CLASS OF 2022

Megan Adams, Valedictorian

Isaac Reames, Salutatorian

Hallie Smith

Mandilyn Weaver

Naomi McGill

Kierra Gilroy

Micah Stoner

Emily Hollar

Aubrey Williams

Brady Forsythe

MILITARY SERVICE

Marenna Cox – U.S. Marine Corps Samuel Erne – Ohio Army National Guard

Isaac Reames – Ohio Air National Guard Matthew Roach (posthumously) – U.S. Navy

Gage Scott – U.S. Air Force

GRADUATING WITH HONORS

Megan Adams Avery Davis

Sam Erne

Jamie Gluckle

Elliott Hager (STEM)

Emily Hollar

Owen Johnson

Josie Kennaw Lauren Kindle

Adam LaRoche Logan Saylor

Hallie Smith Micah Stoner

Aubrey Williams

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY

President: Hallie Smith

Vice President: Mandilyn Weaver

Secretary: Aubrey Williams

Treasurer: Megan Adams

Adams Historian: Jamie Gluckle

Parliamentarian: Naomi McGill

Macie Campbell

Madison Casto

Amanda Domachowski

Brady Forsythe

Alison Gault

Jamie Gluckle

Natalie Hacker

Kathryn Hissong

Emily Hollar

Owen Johnson

Bella Kauffman

Jocelynn Kennaw

Adam LaRoche

Brandon LaRoche

Dylan Lauck

Audrey McGill

Naomi McGill

Isaac Reames

Logan Saylor

Gavin Schoenleben

Hallie Smith

Micah Stoner

Mandilyn Weaver

Aubrey Williams

Gabrielle Williams

West Liberty-Salem seniors celebrate their 2022 graduation during a ceremony on May 29. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_wlsgrads.jpeg West Liberty-Salem seniors celebrate their 2022 graduation during a ceremony on May 29. Submitted photo