WL-S GRADUATION

West Liberty-Salem hosted their commencement ceremony on May 29, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Listed below are the graduates and their rank:
CLASS OFFICERS
Jocelynn Kennaw, President
Holden Shafer, Co-Vice President
Hallie Smith, Co-Vice President
Brandon LaRoche, Secretary
Hayden Miller, Treasurer
TOP TEN STUDENTS IN CLASS OF 2022
Megan Adams, Valedictorian
Isaac Reames, Salutatorian
Hallie Smith
Mandilyn Weaver
Naomi McGill
Kierra Gilroy
Micah Stoner
Emily Hollar
Aubrey Williams
Brady Forsythe
MILITARY SERVICE
Marenna Cox – U.S. Marine Corps Samuel Erne – Ohio Army National Guard
Isaac Reames – Ohio Air National Guard Matthew Roach (posthumously) – U.S. Navy
Gage Scott – U.S. Air Force
GRADUATING WITH HONORS
Megan Adams Avery Davis
Sam Erne
Jamie Gluckle
Elliott Hager (STEM)
Emily Hollar
Owen Johnson
Josie Kennaw Lauren Kindle
Adam LaRoche Logan Saylor
Hallie Smith Micah Stoner
Aubrey Williams
NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
President: Hallie Smith
Vice President: Mandilyn Weaver
Secretary: Aubrey Williams
Treasurer: Megan Adams
Adams Historian: Jamie Gluckle
Parliamentarian: Naomi McGill
Macie Campbell
Madison Casto
Amanda Domachowski
Brady Forsythe
Alison Gault
Jamie Gluckle
Natalie Hacker
Kathryn Hissong
Emily Hollar
Owen Johnson
Bella Kauffman
Jocelynn Kennaw
Adam LaRoche
Brandon LaRoche
Dylan Lauck
Audrey McGill
Naomi McGill
Isaac Reames
Logan Saylor
Gavin Schoenleben
Hallie Smith
Micah Stoner
Mandilyn Weaver
Aubrey Williams
Gabrielle Williams