PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Tabitha is a very sweet, friendly one-year-old black and white spayed female. She gets along with people and all the other cats. Tabitha will do well in about any scenario, she just really is ready to find a fur-ever home to call her own. Come visit her today at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Tabitha is a black and white spayed female.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

