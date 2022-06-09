Meals for St. Paris children available

ST. PARIS – Second Harvest Food Bank CCL is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided locally to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at St. Paris Library, 127 E. Main Street, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 14-August 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

