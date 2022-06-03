PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Moose and Darla! They are siblings from a litter of 5 kittens. They are your typical fun, friendly and playful kitties! They’ve been around dogs and cats and are OK with both. Moose and Darla will likely do well in just about any home. Come meet them today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Moose and Darla will likely do well in just about any home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_moose-and-darla.jpg Moose and Darla will likely do well in just about any home. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

Information provided by PAWS.