Urbana Chapter DAR

May 16, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Champaign County Historical Society and Museum. Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and welcomed 15 members and guest speaker, Amanda Goodwin. Regent Snyder then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Pat Detwiler, and the American’s Creed was led by Carol Tong. The group then sang the National Anthem. Regent Snyder led the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

President General’s Report: This report was given by Vice Regent Linda Fullerton. President General Denise Doring VanBuren expressed her thanks for the privilege of serving as President General for the last three challenging years. She mentioned that “now is the time to walk on sunshine again.” She is looking forward with much anticipation to the 131st Continental Congress. This will be a celebration three years in the making, as it will be the final and yet the first in-person conference of this administration.

National Defense Report: This report was given by Dona Tullis. As a nursing volunteer and advocate for veterans across the country during and after World War I, Edith Nourse Rogers, a DAR member, was thrust into political office when her husband, U.S. Rep. John Jacob Rogers (R-Mass.), died in 1925. During her 35-year House career, one of the longest tenures of any woman to date, Rogers authored legislation that had far-reaching effects on American servicemen and women, including the creation of the Women’s Army Corps and the GI Bill of Rights.

A most interesting program for the afternoon was presented by Amanda Goodwin, a History teacher of middle school students who is employed by Urbana City Schools. In 2015, she was honored by being selected as Teacher of the Year by Ohio DAR. The presentation focused on the experience of having attended the Mount Vernon Teacher Institute in November 2021 in Washington, D.C. This event offered the opportunity to expand professional development specifically designed to explore rich and inclusive content about George Washington and Mount Vernon.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder thanked all who had assisted with the Wreaths Across America Exhibit truck at Pennsylvania House on May 11, 2022. She reminded members that the chapter is still collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and Coke tops to donate points to Crossnore’s Williams Academy. An important event for our community will be that of May 27-28, 2022. On these days, our chapter will be helping to repatriate Korean War MIA Corporal Charles Eugene Hiltibran, U.S. Army. This veteran went missing in action on December 2, 1950 while serving in North Korea. His final resting place will be Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.

Regent Snyder continued with further informative announcements. An opportunity for our chapter is coming up on June 18, 2022, which is the Amazing Race to be held near Waldschmidt Homestead. This event will raise funds and awareness for the Homestead. She mentioned two members registered to attend Continental Congress at the present time are Regent Kim Snyder and Vice Regent Linda Fullerton. Lastly, she encouraged all members to enroll to complete the DAR courses, which offer valuable information regarding DAR.

Members were reminded to continue to take care of themselves and check on one another as we learn about variants in this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vice Regent’s Report: Linda Fullerton presented two certificates received at the State Conference in March 2022. The first was a Blue Ribbon presented to Regent Snyder for the chapter’s level of participation in the State Honor Roll. A second honor was presented to chapter member, Megan Snyder for being the Chapter’s Outstanding Junior.

Secretary’s Report: The April 18, 2022 minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks, Treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report, which was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 76. Currently, she is working with three prospective members. Two new Associate Members have joined the chapter. They are Marianne Ober of Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter and Sharon Ware of Oxford Caroline Scott Chapter.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk gave a brief book report on “Anna Strong and the Revolutionary War Culper Spy Ring” by Enigma Alberti and Laura Terry.

The Service to American report was given by Judi Henson. She reported a total of 614 hours for our chapter since January 1, 2022. The deadline for submitting hours for the current administration’s total is June 15, 2022.

Pat Detwiler reported that 432 wreaths for Wreaths Across America for Oak Dale Cemetery have been purchased. This represents about 25% of what is needed to cover the entire cemetery. Sponsorship of wreaths can be done from now on and order forms were distributed.

New Business: Pat Detwiler, representing the Nominating Committee, stated the slate of officers for 2022-2023 as follows: Regent, Kim Snyder for the third term; First Vice Regent, Linda Fullerton; Second Vice Regent, open; Chaplain, Lynda Berube; Recording Secretary, Joanna Woodburn; Treasurer, Judy Brooks; Registrar, Dona Tullis; Historian, Janet Ebert; and Librarian, Claudia Foulk. It was moved by Becky Shultz and seconded by Lana Seeberg this slate be accepted. Motion carried.

Regent Snyder led an interesting discussion regarding how our chapter may increase our participation and support of local service efforts.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 4:00 P.M. The next meeting will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:30 AM, at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. It will be the annual Flag Day pot-luck luncheon and installation of officers. Members are reminded by bring items for donations for the VA.

—Jeanne Evans, Recording Secretar