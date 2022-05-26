Cultice named president of Ohio Aviation Association

The Ohio Aviation Association (OAA) has announced the 2022-2023 leadership role of president of the board of directors will be served by Elton Cultice, airport manager of City of Urbana/Grimes Airport. The election was complete and announced at the recent Ohio Aviation Association’s Annual Conference held the week of May 9.

Cultice is ready to serve his seventh year as manager of Grimes Airport in Urbana. Since taking the full-time position in June of 2016, he has successfully overseen several construction projects at Grimes, including building a new 10-unit aircraft T-Hangar and taxiway modifications to streamline flow and improve safety.

He has brought back several favorite festivals, including the Champaign County Hot Air Balloon Festival and the Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In, one of the longest running fly-ins in the United States; and he works to help secure the future of the Grimes Flying Lab Foundation & Museum. He has brought many historical aircraft, including D-day Doll and That’s-All-Brother, the aircraft that led the Normandy Invasion to Grimes where they offered once-in-a-lifetime rides. Future airport plans include additional airfield improvements as well as a visit by The Moving Wall and a Vietnam Appreciation Event in 2023.

Cultice has been a long-time supporter of the Ohio Aviation Association (OAA), serving as a source of information to others in similar positions; demonstrating a genuine desire to give back to his community with his knowledge, experience and passion toward the future of aviation.

In his role as president, Cultice will lead OAA’s board meetings, assisting in planning annual goals for the general benefit of advancing aviation in each member’s location, and maintain a solid relationship with ODOT aviation officials through consistent communication regarding rules, regulations, safety, and grant application. As advocating needs come about, Cultice, together with the appropriate board members, will represent OAA at the Statehouse alongside OAA’s legislative agent.

Founded in 1965, the Ohio Aviation Association is a non-profit corporation committed to airport development and safety in Ohio. The OAA is the voice for the airports that contribute to the economic vibrancy and well-being of Ohio, the birthplace of aviation.

OAA membership is currently made up of nearly 900 individuals from over 75 airports and educational institutions and over 35 aviation-related companies, as well as aviation supporters and students. The organization is guided by the president, vice president, treasurer, and secretary, as well as the immediate past president. The officers, plus the 12 board members, represent all corners of the state and all sized airports and businesses.

Info from Ohio Aviation Association

