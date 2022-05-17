Remains of soldier to be buried in Urbana

The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery.

Graveside services for Army Cpl. Charles E. Hiltibran will be performed by Walter and Lewis Funeral Home preceding the interment, ceremonies for which will include the local VFW.

A native of Cable, Hiltibran was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was just 19 years old.

Almost 70 years later, Hiltibran’s remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency April 20, 2020 after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence, as well as, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Army Cpl. Charles E. Hiltibran https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_Cpl.-Charles-E.-Hiltibran.jpg Army Cpl. Charles E. Hiltibran U.S. Army photo

Army Cpl. Charles E. Hiltibran killed during the Korean War

Submitted story

Info from the U.S. Army

Info from the U.S. Army