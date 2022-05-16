Balloon Fest to be held Sept. 9-10

Planning for The Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair has begun.

The event is returning to Grimes Field on Sept. 9-10 from 5-9 p.m. each day. Ticket prices are $3 for adults and $1 for children. Mark your calendar for a family event that has something for everyone.

In addition to the balloons, activities will include pizza and wings eating contests, music, food trucks, children’s activities, and, for adults, a dedicated beer garden. Attendees can also enjoy dinner on the patio of the Airport Café and delve into a piece of “airport pie.”

Balloons will launch at 6 p.m. and glow at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Activities are still being scheduled and a complete event calendar will be available at a later date.

Vendors should register by Aug. 13 to receive a discount rate and to secure a position as space is limited. Registration forms are available online at balloonfestohio.com

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, pets are not allowed and no smoking is allowed inside the gates.

“The committee invites everyone to “Save the Date” for an evening of fun and a spectacular display of light and color,” said Elton Cultice, committee chairman.

Submitted by the Balloon Fest committee.

