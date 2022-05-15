PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Pringle! Pringle is a very sweet kitten who would love to find a home where he’ll be loved and spoiled. He came in with a broken leg and has been through a lot in his short 8 months of life. Pringle is all healed up, neutered and ready to find his fur-ever home now. Come meet him today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_pringle.jpg

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

