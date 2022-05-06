Honor Field seeks donors

Frank Lewis, owner of Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services, announced this week his business will host the 4th annual First Responders Appreciation Honor Field.

This year the field will honor the local police department and proceeds will fund their “Cops & Bobbers” program for local youth. The field will be set up on the lawn at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let our local police department know we appreciate them and all they continue to do for our community,” Lewis said. “This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation and let them know we think they are heroes.”

Each flag in this First Responders Honor Field memorial represents a million thank yous to the law enforcement professionals in the community. Each flag is a visible reminder of the selfless, dedicated service to our community each one of these local heroes gives.

From May 21-31, volunteers and organizers will transform the grassy lawn at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital into a tribute of red, white and blue. The 8-foot-tall American flags “will pay tribute to law enforcement heroes who have sacrificed and risked their lives to serve our community and to keep the community safe.”

The field of flags is being funded through business sponsors and flag sales. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag to honor local law enforcement professionals. Funds raised through sponsorships and flag sales will fund the “Cops and Bobbers” program which will be a fishing program for area youth, where they will:

-Learn water and fishing safety

-Be provided with their own fishing gear to keep

-Participate with police & parents in developing good relationships with law enforcement

For sponsorship forms or more information contact Lewis at 937-653-4227 or visit https://www.healingfield.org/event/urbanaoh22/ .

Submitted story

Info from Frank Lewis

Info from Frank Lewis