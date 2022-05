A vibrant border of tulips stands at attention in front of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars/Spriggs-Wing Post 5451 & DAV Chapter 31. The VFW/DAV is located at 220 E. Court St. in Urbana.

A vibrant border of tulips stands at attention in front of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars/Spriggs-Wing Post 5451 & DAV Chapter 31. The VFW/DAV is located at 220 E. Court St. in Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_tulips.jpg A vibrant border of tulips stands at attention in front of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars/Spriggs-Wing Post 5451 & DAV Chapter 31. The VFW/DAV is located at 220 E. Court St. in Urbana. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen