Garden classes, plant ‘Sell-A-Bration’ May 6-7

SPRINGFIELD – Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers Annual Plant Sale and Gardening classes are planned.

On Friday, May 6, there are 2 classes available – “Bees and Pollinators” at 1 p.m. and “10 Mistakes to Avoid in Home Gardening” at 2 p.m. in the Snyder Park Clubhouse, at Snyder Park Garden and Arboretum, 1900 Park Road, Springfield.

On Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m., in the Snyder Park Clubhouse, “Native Plants” will be discussed.

Donations will be accepted for these classes.

“Make-n-Take Mini Gardens” class is at noon each day on the Snyder Park Clubhouse porch. Please register at 937-398-7600 option 6. Pay $30 at the door. Class participation is limited.

The Garden and Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, inside the fenced barn area by the Dog Park.

Food trucks will be at the plant sale on May 7.

Info from OSU Extension – Clark County.

