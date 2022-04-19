Champaign County celebrates National County Government Month

Champaign County leaders recognize the work of county government in building stronger counties for a stronger Ohio.

The Board of County Commissioners of Champaign County are part of National County Government Month during April to highlight how local leaders work to build healthy, safe and vibrant counties for the people they serve.

“Counties are the state’s partner in delivering critical services such as justice and public safety, infrastructure, child and senior protective services, election administration and much more,” Commission President Bob Corbett said. “We want to take this opportunity to recognize the efforts of our fellow public servants and staff who work diligently to carry out these essential functions.”

“Not everyone realizes the many roles that county government plays in their daily lives,” said Commissioner Tim Cassady. “National county Government Month is an opportunity to highlight the work that is done every day to improve the lives of Ohioans and to celebrate those who make it all possible.”

“Champaign County is very special, and we hope that residents explore the many ways their county serves them and helps to make it a great place to call home,” added Commissioner Steve Hess.

County government provides critical services to all Ohioans across all 88 counties. Nationwide, over 3,000 counties serve more than 300 million Americans.

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Commissioners.

