Court’s child program seeking volunteers

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Juvenile Court CASA®/GAL (Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad litem) Program is actively recruiting volunteers. The mission of the CASA®/GAL volunteer is to assure that the best interests of a child, who has entered the court system primarily as a result of abuse, neglect, or dependency, is represented at every stage of the case proceeding. A volunteer provides information to the Court so that it may make better informed decisions on behalf of the child.

CASA®/GAL Volunteers are required to complete an application, background check and 30 hours of pre-service training. For more information or an application, contact Abby Easton at (937) 521-1671 or via email at [email protected] Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCountyCASA.

