OSHP, ODOT: Give roadside workers a ‘brake’

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on westbound Interstate 70 near the Interstate 675 exit ramp in Mad River Township, Clark County.

On March 28, at 9:26 a.m., Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews were conducting slow-moving maintenance in the right lane of I-70. ODOT crews had flashing emergency lights activated to warn approaching traffic of the rolling work zone. A box truck struck the rear of the ODOT crash attenuator truck, and the impact caused both vehicles to run off the right side of the road. The box truck struck a tree and the right -of-way fence, and the ODOT truck came to rest in the ditch, causing both drivers to be transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The Patrol and ODOT want to remind motorists to proceed with caution any time they see flashing emergency lights, regardless of color. For everyone’s safety, the law requires motorists to move over upon approaching a stationary vehicle with flashing lights. If unable to move over, motorists must slow down. As warm weather approaches, both agencies want to remind motorists to give roadside workers a “brake” when proceeding through work zones.

These tips help keep troopers, roadside workers and the motoring public safe.

OSHP investigating crash involving ODOT vehicle

Submitted story

Info from Ohio Department of Public Safety

