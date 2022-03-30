Graham musical, Woodstock Lions fish fry this weekend

Friday, April 1

Gloria Theatre: The Lost City – Rated PG-13, 7:30 p.m.

Graham High School musical: “The Addams Family Musical,” 7 p.m. at middle school auditeria

Saturday, April 2

Graham High School musical: “The Addams Family Musical,” 7 p.m. at middle school auditeria

Gloria Theatre: The Lost City – Rated PG-13, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Woodstock Lions Fish Fry: public invited, 4-6 p.m. at the club building, 2335 N State Rt 559, Woodstock

Sunday, April 3

Women’s suffrage movement presentation with Terri Marratta: 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Gloria Theatre: The Lost City – Rated PG-13, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Monday, April 4

Graham BOE special meeting/work session: 4:30 p.m. at the Graham District Support Center Conference Room located at 7790 W. US Hwy 36, St. Paris

Wednesday, April 6

Mechanicsburg Public Library Policy Committee meeting: 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room

Saturday, April 9

Book Sale: from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Urbana FOP Lodge 93 Community Easter Egg Hunt: starting promptly at noon, will be held on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School, 500 Washington Avenue, Urbana.

Monday, April 11

Book sale: from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Champaign County Board of Elections meeting: 9 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 So. US Highway 68, Suite L-100, Urbana

Tuesday, April 12

Book sale: from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Wednesday, April 13

Book sale: from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Rush Township Zoning Commission public meeting: at 6 p.m. at the Village of Woodstock Municipal Building, concerning a proposed amendment to the Rush Township Zoning Resolution regarding solar energy systems.

Thursday, April 14

Book sale: from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Friday, April 15

Book sale: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Monday, April 18

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building, Covenant Lutheran Church, St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www. redcrossblood.org

Thursday, April 21

Champaign County Republican Club 3rd Annual Primary Candidate Forum: 6-8:30 p.m. at the Community Center Auditorium. All are welcome to attend. Free admission.

Saturday, April 23

Concord Township History: at the St. Paris Public Library at 9 a.m.

Thursday, April 28

11th Annual Empty Bowls: at the Champaign County Fairgrounds Merchants Building from 5-7 p.m., for Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties

Graham BOE special meeting/work session: 4:30 p.m. at the Graham District Support Center Conference Room located at 7790 W. US Hwy 36, Saint Paris, OH 43072

Wednesday, June 1

West Liberty-Salem Schools Kindergarten Screening: for students enrolling for the 2022-2023 school year. All students must be age 5 before August 1, 2022 to be eligible to attend kindergarten. Visit www.wlstigers.org to register for a screening appointment. Contact Mrs. Cotrell at [email protected]

Saturday, June 25

28th Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

28th Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 3

Country Legends Festival: at West Liberty’s Lions Park. Event starts at 2 p.m. and ends after Craig Morgan’s performance which begins at 9 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: Grimes Field, Urbana 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: Grimes Field, Urbana 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade: in Urbana from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

50th Oktoberfest: at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E. Lawn Ave., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 5

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Urbana