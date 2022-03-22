Former Urbana resident promoted in energy sector

CHATHAM, Virginia – Davenport Energy Inc., a provider of gasoline, diesel fuel, propane and DEF products, has announced the promotion of former Urbana resident Harold (Hal) E. Thornton Jr. to president. Thornton is the son of former Urbana United Methodist Church minster Harold Thornton Sr.

Hal Thornton spent his childhood in Urbana.

Davenport Energy is a diversified provider of petroleum products to residential, commercial, industrial, agriculture, and convenience stores across Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Thornton has served in a number of industry and community organizations, and is a Sunday school teacher and member of the Church Council of Watson Memorial United Methodist Church in Chatham.

He and his wife, Nina Beth, have a son and daughter, and two grandchildren.

Thornton https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Hal-Thornton-Jr.jpg Thornton