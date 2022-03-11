PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Mathena! Mathena is a sweet 2-year-old spayed female cat. She came in with four babies who have all found homes. Now it’s Mathena’s turn. She’s a very affectionate cat who even lets you rub her tummy and will do well in just about any home. Come visit her in the Catacabana room at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by Paws.

