Deadline nears for Distinguished Alumni Award nominations

This is a reminder for those who wish to nominate someone for the Distinguished Alumni Award.

First, you must be a graduate of Urbana High School and those nominated must have graduated from UHS at least 10 years ago, have been recognized in their field of endeavor and have demonstrated leadership and service to their community. They may be living or deceased. Please visit the Urbana City Schools’ website for further information, including the nomination process and the nomination form.

Forms can also be picked up at the following places: Urbana City Schools Central Office, the Chamber of Commerce office, the Urbana High School office, the Urbana Public Library and the Senior Citizens’ Center.

If there are any questions, please contact Hayla Parker at 937-508-5162 or reader1941@gmail.com. Nomination forms can be sent to that email address, mailed to Central Office or to Hayla Parker at 735 Mark Drive in Urbana. Deadline is Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Info from Hayla Parker.

