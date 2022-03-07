Tecumseh Trailblazers Walking Club sets event

The Tecumseh Trailblazers Walking Club is a local club of the non-profit national group, American Volkssport Association (AVA). As part of its activities, The Tecumseh Trailblazers is hosting a walk on Saturday, April 2, in celebration of National Walking Week. The walk begins at The Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St., Urbana, 43078.

Registration runs 9 a.m. to noon and finishes at 3 p.m. Everyone of all ages, backgrounds and abilities is welcome. The walk is free, though registration is required. Written directions will be offered for a 5K, 10K, or 15 K walk. Members of AVA can receive IVV achievement credit for $3. Parking is available across the street from The Depot Coffee House.

Volkssporting is a personal recreation and fitness program that offers non-competitive activities. Attendees participate at their own pace. The walk on April 2 should be suitable for strollers and wagons but difficult for wheelchairs. Pets are welcome but not inside The Depot Coffee House.

The Tecumseh Trailblazers one of eight walking clubs in Ohio. Each club ranges in size but all have members who are eager to talk about walking activities and invite new walkers to learn more about this non-competitive sport. Through walking, their goal is to promote fun, fitness and friendship.

Connie Bost is president of the Tecumseh Trailblazers and one of the organizers for the walk on April 2. Her walking history with the state club, Ohio Volkssport Association (OVA), began in 1985 when she attended a walking event in Lockington, Ohio after seeing an article about it in a local newspaper. She later attended her second walking event at the CJ Brown reservoir in Springfield. She always enjoyed walking and hiking and found she could walk by herself or with other walkers.

Over 15 walking opportunities are available throughout the year around Ohio. Some events have a specific begin and end time, such as the one at The Depot Coffee House. Others are self-guided walking events that are open year around or seasonally.

The Tecumseh Trailblazers create two walking events per year in Clark and Champaign counties.

For more information on volkssporting: www.ava.org.

The Tecumseh Trailblazers are on Facebook: @Tecumseh-Trailblazers.

