Mechanicsburg kindergarten registration begins

MECHANICSBURG – Dohron Wilson Elementary kindergarten registration dates for the 2022-23 school year will be on Thursday, April 7 from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, April 26 from 4-7 p.m. Please call Mrs. Heyder at 937-834-2453 ext. 1406 to schedule an appointment.

In an ongoing effort to streamline processes and provide quality customer service, all new student registration is being centralized within the District Registrar’s office. In doing this, the kindergarten registration process will look a little different.

The first step in registering a child for kindergarten will be to complete required paperwork online through Final Forms prior to scheduling an in-person registration appointment. One parent/guardian may be present for the registration appointment.

To register, visit https://mechanicsburg-oh.finalforms.com (link will not accept 2022-23 registrations until April 1).

Registrants must bring the completed packet and copies of the following papers for registration:

● Birth Certificate* (not hospital record) *Student must be 5 on or before August 1, 2022

● Child’s Immunization Records

● Child’s Social Security Card

● Residency Verification Form (attached with a current utility bill or lease agreement)

● Parent Driver’s License

● Divorce Decree and/or Custody Paperwork (if applicable) *ALL pages of court documentation are required

Submitted story

Info from Mechanicsburg schools

