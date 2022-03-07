Heavy rain brings flooding

Multiple areas around Champaign County woke up Monday morning to flooding after heavy overnight rain. In these photos, water rises near residential areas of St. Paris on Monday. Estimates of rainfall early Monday morning in the Champaign County area were 2 inches and above.

