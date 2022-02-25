Dance event benefits marriage ministry

VowsToKeep Marriage Ministries is hosting a Hangar Dance date night event at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana on Saturday, March 26 from 7- 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per couple.

There will be dance instruction (no dance experience required), dessert treats, antique airplanes on display and marriage encouragement, as well as a silent auction.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.vowstokeep.com. According to its website the organization is “VowsToKeep, purposefully working side-by-side as tools in the hands of the Lord, bringing couples closer to each other and closer to the heart of God’s design for their marriage.”

VowsToKeep Radio can be heard online at www.vowstokeep.com and is aired weekly across West Central Ohio on 14 stations such as ShineFM & TheWord 880 (Columbus, OH). VowsToKeep Radio incorporates the Gospel into every broadcast and teaches that what the listener believes about God and His Word has a direct effect on their marriage.

Info from VowsToKeep.

