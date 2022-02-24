M’burg FFA students advance in speaking contest

MECHANICSBURG – On Tuesday, February 16, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter had two members compete in the subdistrict public speaking contest at Southeastern High School. Cami McDonald placed first in the prepared public speaking division with her speech on Coral Reef Survival.

In this category the contestants are asked to research a topic and write a 6 to 8 minute speech to present to the judges. Darby Ayars placed second in the FFA creed speaking contest. The FFA Creed Speaking Contest is designed for 7th-9th grade FFA members to develop their leadership and communication skills. Contestants recite the FFA Creed and answer questions based on the creed’s content and meaning.

Both contestants’ great performances qualified them to advance and represent their chapter at the district public speaking contest.

Mechanicsburg’s FFA advisors are Abby Powell and Cole Riddle.

Pictured left to right are Cami McDonald and Darby Ayars. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_IMG_4246.jpg Pictured left to right are Cami McDonald and Darby Ayars. Submitted photo

By Dani Schipfer Mechanicsburg FFA Reporter

Info from Mechanicsburg FFA

Info from Mechanicsburg FFA