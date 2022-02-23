Learn about houseplants

Do you or someone you know love houseplants?

New varieties and old favorites are gaining popularity with a wide range of people. The Champaign County Master Gardeners are hosting a Houseplant How-To on March 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium.

Tammy Taylor, Houseplant expert from Meadowview Growers in New Carlisle, will be the featured speaker. Learn about general care, the latest trends, and take home a new plant.

Registration fee is $15. Secure your reservation at go.osu.edu/houseplant.

Submitted story

Info from OSU Extension

