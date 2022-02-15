Touring the new Legacy Place

Charles Williams stands ready to greet folks in front of the Legacy Place Monument Square Apartments as they held the official ribbon-cutting and open house Monday afternoon.
Duane Miller, president of Flaherty & Collins, addresses the crowd prior to the ribbon-cutting at Legacy Place Monument Square Apartments on Monday.
One of the lofts was open Monday during the tour of Legacy Place.
