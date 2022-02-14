Nominate for 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen

Show your appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in your county by nominating them for a 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in our region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Please check nomination guidelines on the form for eligibility requirements. Previous award recipients cannot be considered. Older Americans Month is celebrated every May and this year’s theme is “Age My Way.”

Consider taking the time today to nominate an outstanding senior who has impacted your community. The deadline for all nominations is March 25. Each county’s Council on Aging will select its Outstanding Senior Citizen, who will be recognized in the local media and the Area Agency on Aging’s website and newsletter.

The nomination form is found on the Agency website at: https://info4seniors.org/now-accepting-nominations-for-2021-outstanding-senior-citizen-awareds/

Or contact Kelsey Haus at 937-341-3020 or khaus@info4seniors.org to have a nomination form mailed to you.

The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.Reach

