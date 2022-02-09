WL-S names Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem has named the following Seniors of the Month for February.

NAME: Gavin Schoenleben

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Betsy and Kerry Schoenleben

School Activities and Awards:

(NHS) National Honor Society; White Tiger Award; Commercial Instrument Pilot Certificate; Instrument Flight Instructor

If I were principal for a day:

I would want there to be no homework for anybody and do group games in the gym.

Favorite school memory:

Playing Matt Ball in the Gym.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Family and Friends

Because: We are always looking out for each other, and trying to help each other.

Lately, I have been reading: about Airplanes.

My advice to parents: Some things just happen.

My biggest regret: No regrets

Next year I will be:

Flight instructing to build flight experience.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

___

NAME: Micah Stoner

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: John and Lisa Stoner

School Activities and Awards:

Involved in calc club, band, choir, show choir, musical, drama club, pages, link crew, key club, and NHS.

If I were principal for a day:

I would designate a nap time and a snack time like we had in kindergarten but supply only really good snacks.

Favorite school memory:

Dyeing my hair in the band room before a home football game. We didn’t ask my parents and it was only temporary but Gabbi and Kat did it really unevenly. It looked so bad, we had to wash my hair in the sink in the band room. We also made a big mess.

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My parents, my teachers, my friends

Because: They support me in my endeavors even though I make a lot of mistakes. They keep pushing me and helping me work through some of the hardest things in life.

Lately, I have been reading: A book called Red Rising by Pierce Brown

My advice to parents: You’re doing a good job, don’t get too discouraged when things don’t go as planned.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret is worrying about what other people thought. I let it get in the way of doing what I really wanted to until the end of Junior year.

Next year I will be: Pursuing a six year pharmacy degree, probably at Ohio Northern University.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

