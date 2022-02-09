Local antique featured at Lancaster’s Decorative Arts Center

LANCASTER – An object appreciated by visitors to Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek for over 100 years has been loaned to the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster for an exhibit called, Hindsight: The Art of Looking Back. It is the walnut case covered on the sides with sea shells and with an embroidered horsehair cushion on the lid.

The exhibit curated by Andrew Richmond and Hollie Davis showcases the work of Ohio folk artists from the 1800s and 1900s, known collectively as the memory painters who captured visual interpretations of life in the Midwest. The exhibition also includes three-dimensional “memory objects” such as the shell covered case on loan from Piatt Castle. It tells a story of an object valued from one generation to the next based on associations with loved ones who owned it in the past.

The exhibit will be on view through April 24, 2022. The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio is open Wednesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. It is located at 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, OH. For more information contact, www.decartsohio.org or 740-681-1423.

The shell covered box will be back in place in the drawing room at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek by early May. Spring weekend hours from 10-4 for facilitated, self-guided tours at Castle Mac-A-Cheek begin on Saturday, April 16 and continue through May 22. Beginning on May 28, the Castle will be open 7 days a week through Labor Day weekend, then returning to weekend hours through October 30. Visit www.piattcastle.org for more information.

Submitted story

Info from Margaret Piatt

