Urbana Chapter DAR

January 10, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met via Zoom on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Regent Snyder called the meeting, a work session, to order. Sixteen members were present.

The greater part of the afternoon was spent as members diligently completed the Chapter Master Report for 2021.

Judy Brooks filed the Treasurer’s Report for audit.

Dona Tullis filed a Registrar’s Report stating the December membership of 75. Sadly, the passing of chapter member, Judith Bunnell, occurred in December 2021. Currently, there are two prospective members and another application is at Mid Level at national.

The next chapter meeting will be Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. We will be recognizing our American History Essay winners and those recieving DAR Good Citizen Awards.

The meeting was adjourned at 3:30 PM.

Jeanne Evans, Recording Secretary