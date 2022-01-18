WL-S names Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem has named the following Seniors of the Month for January.

NAME: Adam LaRoche

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Dan and Tez LaRoche

School Activities and Awards:

Calc Club, Chess Club, Key Club, Link Crew, Quick Recall, Baseball, Cross Country

If I were principal for a day:

I would give my brothers detention just to see what they would do.

Favorite school memory:

Spending time with my cross country and baseball teammates.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents, Julius Caesar

Because: My parents have always supported and encouraged me on whatever I choose to do. Caesar was ahead of his time and left a legacy I could only dream of leaving.

Lately, I have been reading: Band of Brothers by Stephen Ambrose

My advice to parents: Check in on your kid’s mental health.

My biggest regret: Not spending more time with my friends.

Next year I will be: Studying Computer Science at a state university.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal.

____

NAME: Madison Casto

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Phil and Denise Casto

School Activities and Awards: Band, Choir, Drama Club, Musical, French Club, and Science Olympiad.

If I were principal for a day: If I was principal for a day I would have a late start day for students to rest.

Favorite school memory: All the Friday night football games with the Marching Band.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: All of my teachers

Because: Because of their hard work ethic and teaching students not only their subjects, but how to be the best they can be.

Lately, I have been reading: Some Assembly Required by Arin Andrews.

My advice to parents: Don’t be so strict on grades, especially for hard working students. It teaches them to be crafty with how they do work, not to continue working hard.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret is probably not being a kinder person to those around me, but I’m working to change that every day.

Next year I will be: Attending a four year college pursuing Theatre Tech and Stage Management.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal.

Casto https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_20220112_093909.jpg Casto Submitted photos LaRoche https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_IMG_3897.jpg LaRoche Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from West-Liberty Salem

Info from West-Liberty Salem