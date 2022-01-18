WL-S names Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem has named the following Seniors of the Month for January.
NAME: Adam LaRoche
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Dan and Tez LaRoche
School Activities and Awards:
Calc Club, Chess Club, Key Club, Link Crew, Quick Recall, Baseball, Cross Country
If I were principal for a day:
I would give my brothers detention just to see what they would do.
Favorite school memory:
Spending time with my cross country and baseball teammates.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents, Julius Caesar
Because: My parents have always supported and encouraged me on whatever I choose to do. Caesar was ahead of his time and left a legacy I could only dream of leaving.
Lately, I have been reading: Band of Brothers by Stephen Ambrose
My advice to parents: Check in on your kid’s mental health.
My biggest regret: Not spending more time with my friends.
Next year I will be: Studying Computer Science at a state university.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal.
____
NAME: Madison Casto
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Phil and Denise Casto
School Activities and Awards: Band, Choir, Drama Club, Musical, French Club, and Science Olympiad.
If I were principal for a day: If I was principal for a day I would have a late start day for students to rest.
Favorite school memory: All the Friday night football games with the Marching Band.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: All of my teachers
Because: Because of their hard work ethic and teaching students not only their subjects, but how to be the best they can be.
Lately, I have been reading: Some Assembly Required by Arin Andrews.
My advice to parents: Don’t be so strict on grades, especially for hard working students. It teaches them to be crafty with how they do work, not to continue working hard.
My biggest regret: My biggest regret is probably not being a kinder person to those around me, but I’m working to change that every day.
Next year I will be: Attending a four year college pursuing Theatre Tech and Stage Management.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal.
Info from West-Liberty Salem