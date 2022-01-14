PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Independence! She is a 1 1/2-year-old gray tabby who is already spayed and up to date on her shots. Independence loves being petted and is just as sweet as can be. She gets along with the other cats, has a gentle nature and will do well in most any home.

Come visit the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS.

