Pesticide applicator exams offered in Urbana

To apply restricted use pesticides on-farm or for someone else, applicators must have a pesticide applicator’s license through the Ohio Department of Agriculture. This can be achieved by passing the required exam and paying the fees. OSU Extension in Champaign County is hosting 3 exam dates in Urbana this winter: February 9, March 1 and March 31. Time is 10am and the capacity is limited to 30. Commercial and private tests are available, along with fertilizer certification, on each date. Register at http://go.osu.edu/pestexam.

Private Applicator License

Most farmers fall into the private applicator category because they only apply pesticides to their own crops. This license requires 3 hours of continuing education every 3 years. The cost is $30 initially and every 3 years at recertification time. If you do not pass the exam the first time, you can retest for no additional charge. Study materials can be obtained through many county Extension offices (call ahead). They can also be purchased or downloaded at pested.osu.edu. When you are ready to take the exam, complete the ODA application and send in the $30 fee. Then you can register for an exam date and location.

Commercial Applicator License

A commercial license is required by anyone applying pesticides to someone else’s property or business, and usually for hire. To obtain this license, send an application and $35 to ODA. They will send study materials out in 4-6 weeks. Once prepared, an exam date and site can be selected. Once licensed, a $35 fee is paid every year and 5 hours of continuing education are required every 3 years. Several webinars and in-person New Applicator Classes will be offered this winter.

For more information on obtaining a pesticides license, look for new applicator classes or find study materials, please visit http://pested.osu.edu. Questions can also be directed to Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or 937-772-6012 or to the Ohio Department of Agriculture Pesticide and Fertilizer Section: 614-728-6987.

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator.

Amanda Douridas is Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator.