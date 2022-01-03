Workshop offered for adults living with chronic conditions

New Year, New You With Healthy U!

Start the new year by learning to improve your health step-by-step through a free six-week Healthy U workshop for adults living with chronic conditions. January offers four different workshops to choose from taking place on phone discussion or Zoom call.

1. Healthy U At Home Online Workshop – Diabetes held via Zoom begins on January 28th taking place on Fridays from 10:00am to 12:30pm.

2. Healthy U At Home Phone Workshop – Chronic Diseases begins January 25th taking place Tuesdays from 3:00-4:00pm.

3. Healthy U At Home Phone Workshop – Diabetes begins on January 26th taking place Wednesdays from 3:00pm – 4:00pm.

4. Healthy U At Home Phone Workshop – Chronic Pain begins January 27th taking place Thursdays from 3:00pm – 4:00pm.

The workshop is open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. The deadline registration for all workshops is January 13th.

Healthy U is an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills to better manage symptoms and feel healthier. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health concern.

The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

Make a commitment to start your new year with better health. Sign up today! To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-progams/ or reach out to Karin Nevius at knevius@info4seniors.org or 937-341-3001.

Workshops are supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2. The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

Help is just a phone call away: 937-223-HELP or 800-258-7277. Learn more at info4seniors.org