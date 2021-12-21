Stocksdale joins Chicago Metallic

HUMBOLDT, Tennessee – Mike Macdonald, Vice President of Sales for Chicago Metallic, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced the hiring of Jeramiah Stocksdale, an Urbana resident, as the new National Account Manager for Chicago Metallic.

Stocksdale brings a wealth of sales knowledge and experience to the Chicago Metallic team, having worked as a sales professional for more than 20 years in various markets and industries, the company spokesperson said.

As the new national account manager, Stocksdale’s main focus will be bringing in new business from national chain restaurants. In addition, he will also be working with Chicago Metallic’s outside representative groups and growing relationships and sales with multi-unit food service operations. Stocksdale’s job duties will require him to travel frequently; however, his home base will be at the Bundy Baking Solutions headquarters in Urbana.

“We are very excited to have Jeramiah join the Chicago Metallic team and the Bundy family. His sales experience and knowledge will serve as a tremendous asset to our team, as well as our customers in the baking and food service industries,” Macdonald said.

For more than a century, the Chicago Metallic name has been synonymous with innovative products, superior quality, and exceptional service. The company was founded in 1898 and became part of the Bundy family of brands in 2005 and manufactures stock bakeware for commercial bakeries and food service operations at the plant located in Humboldt, Tennessee. Today, Chicago Metallic manufactures and stocks more than 300 different baking pans and can ship to customers worldwide.

Bundy Baking Solutions is the most trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world. The family-owned group of companies includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, Pan Glo, Runex, Shaffer, and Synova.

Info from Bundy Baking Solutions

