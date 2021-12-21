The weekly COVID-19 update from the Champaign Health District recorded 7 deaths locally in the past week after recording 4 deaths the week prior.

Changes since last week:

+161 confirmed cases

+57 probable cases

+49 hospitalizations

+7 deaths

+162 presumed recovered

Since the pandemic began, 98 residents of Champaign County have died of COVID-19 and 272 have been hospitalized. A total of 6,252 cases have been recorded in Champaign County.

Vaccinations in Champaign County:

43.93% of people in Champaign County have started their vaccine and 41.15% have completed it

As of 12/20/21 Champaign Health District has administered:

6,167 Moderna 1st dose

5,684 Moderna 2nd dose

1,220 Moderna 3rd dose/booster

2,269 Pfizer 1st dose

2,095 Pfizer 2nd dose

538 Pfizer 3rd dose/booster

349 Johnson & Johnson

18,320 TOTAL