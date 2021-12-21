The weekly COVID-19 update from the Champaign Health District recorded 7 deaths locally in the past week after recording 4 deaths the week prior.
Changes since last week:
+161 confirmed cases
+57 probable cases
+49 hospitalizations
+7 deaths
+162 presumed recovered
Since the pandemic began, 98 residents of Champaign County have died of COVID-19 and 272 have been hospitalized. A total of 6,252 cases have been recorded in Champaign County.
Vaccinations in Champaign County:
43.93% of people in Champaign County have started their vaccine and 41.15% have completed it
As of 12/20/21 Champaign Health District has administered:
6,167 Moderna 1st dose
5,684 Moderna 2nd dose
1,220 Moderna 3rd dose/booster
2,269 Pfizer 1st dose
2,095 Pfizer 2nd dose
538 Pfizer 3rd dose/booster
349 Johnson & Johnson
18,320 TOTAL