PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Ellery! Ellery is a pretty 1-year-old gray and white spayed female. She’s sweet and loves to be petted. While Ellery gets along with the other cats, she’s much more fond of humans. She would probably like having a home where she has you all to herself. Come meet her today; you’ll find her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Ellery is a pretty 1-year-old gray and white spayed female.

Information provided by PAWS.

