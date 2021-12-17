Miss Alaska wins crown

Reigning Miss Ohio Lora Current of rural Rosewood participated in the 100th Anniversary Miss America contest, which was livestreamed on Thursday night via NBC Peacock channel from Uncasville, Connecticut.

Ultimately, Miss Alaska Emma Broyles won the title.

Current, a former Champaign County Fair queen and Ohio Fairs Managers state fair queen, posted the following statement to her social media page after Thursday night’s contest ended:

“The most amazing group of people making the most amazing experience. Very few people can say they have competed for Miss America, but ever fewer can say they are friends with 50 women this incredible!

“A post isn’t enough to express my love for them and my appreciation for the @missamerica organization that brought me them. This week, this group of women has made me laugh harder than I ever have, try things I never would, and pushed me to be better than I ever could. I’m genuinely inspired by them and so so so honored to be by their side.

“I will continue to upload photos and memories from this experience (probably forever). But for now, congratulations Emma, Miss Alaska, our new Miss America! And thank you Miss America Class of 2022 for who you are and all you’ll be!”

The Miss America pageant competition was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but re-started this year to mark its centennial.