WL-S Students of the Month

West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded their November Students of the Month. Pictured left to right are: 8th graders Addyson Mattox and Elijah Christison; 7th graders Savannah Gluckle and Tucker Searles; 6th graders Delaney Anane-Sefah and Gunnar Lehman. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_WL-S-November-MS-Students-of-the-Month.jpg West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded their November Students of the Month. Pictured left to right are: 8th graders Addyson Mattox and Elijah Christison; 7th graders Savannah Gluckle and Tucker Searles; 6th graders Delaney Anane-Sefah and Gunnar Lehman. Submitted photo