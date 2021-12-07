WL-S Students of the Month

West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded their November Students of the Month. Pictured left to right are: 8th graders Addyson Mattox and Elijah Christison; 7th graders Savannah Gluckle and Tucker Searles; 6th graders Delaney Anane-Sefah and Gunnar Lehman.
